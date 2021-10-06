Ambedkar University first cut-off list out, demands above 97% for popular courses 

Delhi’s Ambedkar University (AU) released its first cut-off list on Tuesday. Unlike Delhi University, where a few colleges demanded 100 per cent for courses like Economics (Hons), Political Science, AU’s has set up the highest cut-off at 99.50 per cent for BA (Honours) Psychology. This is meant for candidates from outside the national capital. For Delhi’s students, the cut-off is 98.75 per cent.

Over 21,000 candidates this year applied for admissions to the university. This state varsity is under the Delhi government and reserves 85 per cent seats for candidates for local students. It announces separate cut-offs for Delhi students and those outside the city.

Among the popular courses, the minimum marks required for admission to BA (Honours) English is 97.50 per cent for both Delhi-based and outside city aspirants. This is a slight increase from the last year’s 96.25 per cent for Delhi candidates and 96.75 for outside city aspirants.

For BA (Honours) History the cut-off is pegged at 96.75 per cent for Delhi-based aspirants. For those based outside the national capital, it is 98.50 per cent, a significant rise from last year when it was 97 per cent.

The minimum marks required for admission to BA (Honours) Mathematics is 94.25 per cent for Delhi-based aspirants, a marked rise from last year’s score of 93 per cent. For outstation students, the cut-off is 95.25 per cent.

The university gives provisional admissions to applicants based on applications received during the registration process, provided they meet the cut-offs.