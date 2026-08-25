Ambedkar University Delhi to hold special admission drive for vacant UG, PG seats in September

Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi will conduct a walk-in special admission drive next month to fill vacant seats in select undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, the university announced on Tuesday. The drive will be held on September 1 for SC and ST candidates across all UG and PG programmes, followed by admissions to postgraduate (PG) programmes for candidates of all categories on September 2 and undergraduate (UG) programmes on September 3.

According to a statement issued by the university, students who did not appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) can also apply, provided they meet the eligibility criteria. However, CUET candidates will be given preference in the merit and admission process.