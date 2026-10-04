Ambedkar University Delhi revises attendance guidelines for PhD scholars amid students’ protest

The clarification comes amid a week-long protest at the university by students associated with AISA on the attendance issue, campus restrictions, access to facilities and other demands (Express Photos enhanced using AI)

Ambedkar University Delhi has revised its guidelines for full-time PhD scholars receiving fellowships, superseding an office order issued on July 31 that had triggered a protest by students.

The university’s July 31 notification had introduced attendance requirements for full-time PhD scholars receiving fellowships, which had led to concerns among research scholars over restrictions on their academic and research-related activities.

The Ambedkar University administration has now said that the notification has been superseded by the revised office order issued on September 30, which provides greater flexibility while requiring scholars to attend coursework and seminars and maintain academic engagement and research progress.

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Attendance records will be maintained by the research supervisor and programme coordinator and verified by the dean of the concerned school. The research supervisor will also be responsible for ensuring satisfactory academic engagement and progress of the scholar’s research work under the overall guidance of the dean, the administration said.