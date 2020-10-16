Ambedkar University Delhi: Overall cut-offs up, dip in some courses for non-NCT candidates

Since it is a state university, AUD reserves 85% of its seats for residents of the NCT of Delhi. (File)

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) released its first cut-off list late Thursday night. While its highest cut-off did not touch 100%, like Delhi University, it released 99% cut-off in Psychology for students from outside Delhi. Last year, the cut-off for the same category was 98.5 %.

The cut-off for NCT (National Capital Territory) candidates, however, has dropped marginally from 97.75% last year to 97.5% this year. Psychology is the only subject in which the cut-off for NCT candidates has dipped; in all other subjects the cut-off has increased. In English the cut-off percentage for NCT candidate remains the same at 96.25%.

Since it is a state university, AUD reserves 85% of its seats for residents of the NCT of Delhi. Separate cut-offs are announced for residents and non-residents, with the former having an advantage with slightly lower cut-offs.

The cut-off for popular subjects like Economics, History, Sociology and Maths has increased by 0.25-1.25 percentage points for NCT candidates. Among these subjects, the biggest increase is in Economics from 95.75% last year to 96.5% this year. History (96.5%), Maths (93%) and Sociology (96.5%) have seen an increase by 0.75%, 0.5% and 0.25% respectively from last year.

For outside NCT candidates, there has been a marginal dip in cut-off for some courses like Economics, English and History. Last year, all three courses demanded a cut-off of 97.25%. This year, the cut-off has come down to 96.75% in Economics and English, and 97% in History.

In off-beat courses offered on the Karampura campus too, there has been an increase in cut-offs for both NCT and non-NCT candidates. The requirements for Law Politics & Society, Global Studies and Sustainable Urbanism have gone up to 93.75%, 93.25% and 88% respectively. Last year, the cut-off for these courses was 91%, 92.5% and 85.5%.

For applicants from outside NCT, the cut-off in these subjects has risen from 94.75%, 94.75% and 90.50% last year to 96%, 96.75% and 93.25%.

AUD is seen as an alternative for applicants from Delhi unable to clear DU’s soaring cut-offs. However, in the last few years, the university has also been releasing high cut-offs.

This year, for 764 total seats, the university has around 15,550 applications, down from the 16,919 undergraduate applications it received last year.

Admissions against the first cut-off list will take place on October 16, 17 and 19. The second cut-off will be released on October 20.

This time, AUD’s admission process has gone completely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been marred by controversy with students protesting over the hiked fees and alleged scuttling of reservations. There was also a huge uproar over the university’s decision to revoke complete fee waiver for all reserved category students. However, after protests, AUD has decided to continue the policy for one more year.

