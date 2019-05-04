Ambedkar University Delhi opens online registration for undergrad courses

Even as registration for admission to Delhi University’s undergraduate courses has been delayed, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) Friday started the online registration process for its undergraduate programmes for the upcoming academic session. The forms for the BA courses went live on Friday, a day after the CBSE Class XII board exam results were declared.

The last date to register for the undergraduate courses is June 24, the same as for the postgraduate courses, registration for which began Thursday. “ The university offers seven BA (Honours) programmes in Kashmere Gate campus, four BA and three BVoc programmes in Karampura campus, with 541 seats in total,” the university said in a statement.