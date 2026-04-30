Ambedkar University Delhi launches 5 new courses, introduces one-year PG programmes

Admissions will be granted based on performance in the CUET UG exam.(File Photo)

Dr BR Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD) will introduce five new courses for the 2026–27 academic session, along with one-year postgraduate (PG) courses in seven disciplines under the Post Graduate Curriculum Framework (PGCF).

Speaking at a press conference held at the Kashmere Gate campus, officials said the upcoming admission cycle will mark a significant expansion in the university’s academic offerings.

“New postgraduate programmes such as MA in Creative Writing and MA in Performing Arts (Theatre Arts), along with undergraduate programmes like BA in Museology, Culture and Heritage Management—among the first of its kind in India at the university level—are being introduced from this session,” officials said.