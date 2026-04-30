Ambedkar University Delhi launches 5 new courses, introduces one-year PG programmes

Dr BR Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD) will introduce five new courses for the 2026–27 academic session, along with one-year postgraduate (PG) courses in seven disciplines under the Post Graduate Curriculum Framework (PGCF).
Speaking at a press conference held at the Kashmere Gate campus, officials said the upcoming admission cycle will mark a significant expansion in the university’s academic offerings.
“New postgraduate programmes such as MA in Creative Writing and MA in Performing Arts (Theatre Arts), along with undergraduate programmes like BA in Museology, Culture and Heritage Management—among the first of its kind in India at the university level—are being introduced from this session,” officials said.
They added that BA Visual Arts and BSc Mathematics are also being launched. The BSc Mathematics programme has been restructured from BA (Hons) Mathematics and will include a minor in data science and artificial intelligence.
“The university is also among the first in the country to introduce one-year postgraduate programmes in disciplines such as psychology, English, Hindi, economics, sociology, history and political science, in alignment with NEP 2020. Graduates of four-year BA programmes from any university can apply based on CUET-PG scores,” officials said.
A university official associated with the admission process said PG admissions are expected to begin in the coming week, though dates are yet to be announced. Undergraduate admissions will commence later, following the declaration of CUET-UG results.
“We are exploring a model where admissions for both two-year and one-year PG programmes run simultaneously. Since this is the first year of the one-year format, the process will also help us understand application trends,” the official told PTI.
Addressing the conference, Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said the university’s academic framework reflects its long-standing leadership in educational innovation, noting that it had already implemented key elements of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020—such as continuous evaluation, interdisciplinary learning, and flexible curricula—well before their nationwide rollout.
For the 2026–27 academic year, the university will offer over 3,000 seats across 78 undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. Admissions will be conducted through CUET-UG, CUET-PG, and NCET, with applications to be submitted via the university’s admission portal.
To simplify the process, candidates will be able to apply to multiple programmes through a single registration fee, with concessions available for reserved categories.
“Financial assistance remains central to the university’s support system. A 100% fee waiver is provided to students from SC, ST and PwBD categories, along with graded waivers for economically disadvantaged students,” officials added.
— PTI