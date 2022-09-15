scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Ambedkar University Admissions 2022: Varsity opens applications forms for undergraduate courses

Ambedkar University Admissions 2022: Interested candidates can now apply for the state university at the official AUD website — aud.ac.in. Candidates have time till October 12 to fill in the application form of their desired undergraduate course.

Ambedkar University Admissions 2022, CUET, AUD admissionsAmbedkar University Admissions 2022: Ambedkar University is a state university that adopted CUET score for admissions in undergraduate courses this year. (File image)

Ambedkar University Admissions 2022: As the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 today, the Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD) has also opened its application for undergraduate courses. Interested candidates can now apply for the state university at the official AUD website — aud.ac.in.

Ambedkar University is a state university that adopted CUET score for admissions in undergraduate courses this year, even though the common entrance test, introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC), was not compulsory for state and private universities.

Ambedkar University Admissions 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official AUD website — aud.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘admissions’ tab available in the top menu.

Step 3: Click on the link for ‘online application form’

Step 4: Login using required credentials and fill the form for undergraduate courses.

Step 5: Pay the application fees, if required, after uploading all documents. Submit the application form.

Download and save the application form for future reference.

Candidates have time till October 12 to fill in the application form of their desired undergraduate course. The university has 17 courses under CUET UG this year including BA (Honours) programmes in History, Hindi, Psychology, Economics, English, Mathematics, Sociology, and Social Sciences and Humanities; and BA programmes in Global Studies, Sustainable Urbanism, Social Sciences and Humanities, and Law and Politics, BBA programme and BVoc programmes in Retail Management, Tourism & Hospitality, Early Childhood Care Management and Entrepreneurship, and Accounting and Finance.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 01:04:58 pm
