Ambedkar University UG admissions 2021 begin today, here’s list of documents needed

The Ambedkar University, Delhi will begin the registration process for admission to its undergraduate programmes today i.e July 12. Interested candidates may fill-up the online application form on the official website of the university — aud.ac.in. The last date to submit the online application form is September 1.

The selection of students applying for the undergraduate programmes will be merit-based. The cut-off for the same will be released when the CBSE and other boards will release class 12 results. The varsity will begin the registration process for postgraduate programmes by the end of July. The total number of seats on offer for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the year is 1,953.

Candidates need to keep their scanned documents ready before starting the registration process. The list includes valid email ID and mobile number, candidate’s scanned passport size photographs, scanned signature of the candidate, scanned copies of school certificates, digital/scanned copies of candidate’s ID proof, birth and residence proof, debit card/credit for application fee payment and category certificate’s scanned copies (If applicable).

Ambedkar University admissions 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the varsity’s website at aud.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Admissions’ and then on ‘Online application form’

Step 3: Register as a new user, log in using the registered details

Step 4: Select the programme you wish to apply for and fill the application form

Step 5: Upload scans of photograph, signature and required documents. Make the payment

Step 6: Submit your application

The varsity this year launched six new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The new programmes include BA Hindi (Honours), Masters of Public Health, M Voc Tourism and Hospitality Management, MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM), MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM) and Integrated MA-PhD (IPHD) in Human Ecology.