Ambedkar University admissions 2021: UG registrations to begin from July 12, PG from end of July

The total number of undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes offered by Ambedkar University this year is 57. (File Photo)

Ambedkar University, Delhi on Monday released the admission brochure for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22. The registration process for undergraduate programmes will commence from July 12, while the postgraduate registrations will start at the end of July, said officials. The university also announced the launch of six new programmes.

The undergraduate admissions will be merit-based and the cut-offs for the same will be released when the CBSE and other boards release class 12 results. Entrance tests will be conducted for postgraduate admissions in August. However, the exams will only be conducted in offline mode if the Covid-19 situation allows for the same. If the situation is not conducive in August, the varsity may explore the option of online proctored examinations.

Professor Anu Singh Lather, Vice-Chancellor, Ambedkar University Delhi, stated that the total number of undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes on offer this year is 57. The total number of seats on offer for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the year is 1,953.

The new programmes being offered by the varsity this year include BA Hindi (Honours), Masters of Public Health, M Voc Tourism and Hospitality Management, MA in Archaeology and Heritage Management (MAHM), MA in Conservation, Preservation and Heritage Management (MCPHM) and Integrated MA-PhD (IPHD) in Human Ecology.

The university has shortlisted 64 foreign students out of approximately 1,800 students for admissions to the BA/MA/Ph.D programmes through the ICCR process for the first time. Students from African and SAARC countries have been shortlisted.

Students may visit the university’s official website for more information about the various undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes offered.