Ambedkar University admissions 2019 reopen for EWS category students

Ambedkar University admissions 2019: The Dr BR Ambedkar University, Delhi has re-opened its registration portal for students belonging to the newly introduced economically weaker section (EWS) category for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The window will close on June 30 (Sunday), 5 pm.

Candidates who have applied already but wish to avail the benefit of EWS quota can also edit their form by uploading the necessary certificates along with the form. The admission process had closed on June 24.

Ambedkar University admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, aud.ac.in

Step 2: Click on admissions 2019 link

Step 3: Click on ‘online application form’

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Make changes or apply

The entrance test for postgraduate courses is scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 10, 2019. Those who clear the exam will be called for interview from July 2 to July 13, 2019.

“The university is implementing the reservation in a phased manner. In academic session 2019-20, 10 per cent reservation will be implemented and 15 per cent will be implemented in the next academic session,” the university had said in a statement.

The Human Resource Development Ministry had said it will implement 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections from the general category from the 2019 academic session and had directed to increase around 25 per cent seats in higher educational institutions and universities across the country.