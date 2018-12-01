Ambedkar International Centre, JNU sign pact for studies aimed at sustainable development

Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Friday inked an agreement with the Jawaharlal Nehru University to facilitate research activities and policy formulations aimed at socio-economic transformation and sustainable development. The MoU was signed by JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and Director of DAIC, Atul Dev Sarmah in presence of Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot.

DAIC is a centrally located state-of-the-art centre for quality research in socio-economic transformation and it has been envisaged as a think-tank for preparing policy briefs. JNU, with a status of the ‘University of Excellence’ given by the UGC, is a world-renowned centre for teaching and research, having collaborations and MoUs with universities across the world in research projects, conferences, and publications.

“The MoU will facilitate and enhance research activities and policy formulation aimed at socio-economic transformation and sustainable development. The two organisations resolved to cooperate within the scope of their mandates and sphere of competencies to work for these issues.”

“The parties recognised the benefits to be derived from increased collaboration, cooperation and interaction for the further promotion and understanding of high performance in research training and organising various programmes including conferences, seminars, symposia and lecture series,” the ministry said in a statement.