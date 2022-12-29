scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Tribal Affairs Ministry partners with Amazon for future engineer program

NESTS and Amazon collaborate to empower teachers and students in the field of digital education for Future Engineer Program.

CBSE Board exams 2023, CBSE datesheet, CBSEThe program is being launched in around 54 EMRS in 6 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Telangana schools. (Representative image)
The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) organised a two days program for EMRS teachers to implement Amazon Future Engineer Program (CSR Programme) in partnership with the Learning Links Foundation (LLF).

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda said that the collaboration between NESTS and Amazon will empower teachers and students in the field of digital education. This will also engage digital communication with people living in far-flung areas, the EMRS will benefit a lot from the Future Engineer Programme to the students. 

It is a two-day training program that has held on December 28 and 29 in New Delhi. The program is being launched in around 54 EMRS in 6 states — Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Telangana schools which have access to digital infrastructure including a computer lab and active internet connection.

The course modules shall include computer science, introduction to coding, logical sequencing, learning loops, block programming using open secure source platforms like code.org, class chat sessions to discuss tech space, different tech initiatives, etc.

This shall enable early exposure to students for future careers in STEM education. Learning Links Foundation (LLF) is a philanthropic organisation working for the Amazon Future Engineer Program that is unique for students and teachers of EMRS.

