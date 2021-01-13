Amazon launches ed-tech platform, starts with JEE coaching

The content is currently available for free and will continue to be for the next few months. The offerings are expected to go beyond engineering entrance soon. (Image source: NTA/Representational)

Amazon India has launched an educational test prep platform — Amazon Academy — to help students prepare for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) for engineering entrance exam. The online platform will offer curated learning material, live lectures and comprehensive assessments in math, physics and chemistry, the tech giant informed in a press release.

The beta version of Amazon Academy will be available free of cost on the web and the Google Play store. The content is currently available for free and will continue to be so for the next few months.

The offerings are expected to go beyond engineering entrance soon.

Amazon Academy claims to have JEE preparatory resources that include mock tests by industry experts, over 15,000 questions with hints, and detailed step-by-step solutions for practice will also be available at the platform. The mock tests will include chapter tests, part tests and full tests. Candidates will also get an All-India Rank for their respective mock tests and offer personalised reports highlighting chapter-wise time and strength analysis.

“Aspirants will be able to gauge their progress and compare their performance with other JEE aspirants who have attempted the test in the same time slot on Amazon Academy. Students can track their progress over time, identify their strong and weak areas, and get detailed insights on the overall test-taking strategy,” says Amazon.

Amazon Academy will also hold live All India Mock Tests (AIMT) at scheduled intervals. Such exams are held by most of the major coaching institutes to help students assess their performance as compared to others since JEE has relative scoring. Such tests have a fee, however, Amazon is yet to share fee-related details.

“Amazon Academy enables active learning through live lessons, helping students to strengthen their JEE preparation efforts – they can engage with expert faculty, learn concepts, and clarify doubts in real-time. Bringing further discipline and rigor to their study methodology, it will offer scheduled lessons, daily practice problems, and regular tests, starting with a crash course for the upcoming JEE Main,” the tech giant said in the press release.