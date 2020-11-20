Amazon launches future builders programme for B-school students, offers leadership roles

Participants are eligible for promotion at any time during the program duration. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational)

The e-commerce giant Amazon launched its flagship leadership development programme ‘Amazon Future Builders Program’ (AFBP) for students enrolled in B-Schools in India. The programme will consist of a two-month incubator period, followed by a 24-30 month period of domain expertise in particular lines of business (LoBs). Amazon claims that the students will be given learning, training, networking, and mentorship opportunities. The course is aimed at students pursuing MBA programmes and interested in joining leadership roles at Amazon.

During the eight-week incubator period, candidates will learn about AWS, consumer, HR, advertising, devices, operations, finance and video. Students will also learn about Amazon’s ‘Day 1’ philosophy, the company culture, and get acquainted with the processes and mechanisms that Amazonians use every day, the tech giant said.

Participants are eligible for promotion at any time during the programme duration subject to recommendation from the manager and subsequent promotion review process as defined by the respective line of business.

For graduating MBA students, there is no minimum work experience required to join AFBP. First-year MBA students can apply for a summer or autumn internship and can qualify for a pre-placement offer (PPO) at the end of the internship. Final year MBA students can also apply for direct hiring through final placements at the campus. AFBP will be offered at the top business schools in India starting with the FY21 final placement season. To apply to AFBP students can check out amazon.jobs page or check with placement committees on campus.

“Amazon has launched its flagship leadership development program ‘Amazon Future Builders Program’ (AFBP) for students enrolled in premier B-Schools in India. We have worked backwards from the business needs to curate a student hiring program which offers a unique value proposition. AFBP is designed to transform students into well-rounded business leaders who demonstrate the ability to think critically, solve complex business problems and are well assimilated into our peculiar culture which will enable them to build long term career with Amazon” said Swati Rustagi, Director, HR, Amazon India.

