Amazon India announces machine learning summer school for engineering students

Amazon India on Sunday announced the launch of an integrated learning programme for students to learn applied Machine Learning (ML) skills, making them industry ready for careers in the new technology.

The programme – ML Summer School – has been introduced to help train students in ML and address the growing demand for talent with this skill set across various industries.

The curriculum of ML Summer School will cover the fundamental concepts in ML while linking them to practical industry applications through an immersive 3-day course. Students will get to learn first-hand on how advanced ML techniques such as Deep Learning and Probabilistic Graphical Models can be leveraged to solve specific business problems in the e-commerce domain such as demand forecasting, catalogue quality, product recommendations, search ranking and online advertising.

It is open to engineering students in their pre-final/final year of Bachelors, Masters or PhD studies across select tech campuses in 2021, including Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), IIT Banaras Hindu University (BHU), International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad, IIIT Bangalore, IIIT Delhi, Birla Institute of Technology (BITS), IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indian School of Mines (ISM) Dhanbad, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli, NIT Surathkal, NIT Warangal, Anna University and Delhi Technological University (DTU).

Students can apply online at amazonmlsummerschoolindia.splashthat.com. Participants will also have access to the Amazon Research Days (ARD) conference, where they can learn about technology trends in the industry through presentations from renowned ML leaders around the world.

A batch of students from select tech campuses in India will be given the opportunity to engage through virtual classroom tutorials, followed by interactive Q&A sessions with scientists at Amazon.

For students with prior exposure to certain areas of ML, the programme can act as a refresher course, while additionally providing a practical perspective on ML applications in the industry.

“With the pace of advancements in ML, we are proactively helping students to learn about the latest trends in the field of ML and apply them to solve real-world problems. Our aim is to prepare students for science roles – this will help to reduce the gap between the growing demand for ML roles across companies and the talent pool with applied ML skills,” said Rajeev Rastogi, VP – India Machine Learning at Amazon.