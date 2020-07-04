Alumni comes forward to help IIT-Bombay bridge digital divide

The institute also announced that it will conduct the autumn semester fully in the virtual mode. (File) The institute also announced that it will conduct the autumn semester fully in the virtual mode. (File)

Over a week after IIT-Bombay Director Dr Subhasis Chaudhuri requested the alumni to donate funds so that the institute could buy online learning equipment for underprivileged students through a Facebook post, IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation (IITBHF) – the alumni arm of the institute – has donated a sum of Rs 2.35 crore.

This fund will be used to purchase 500 laptops and broadband support for 500 needy undergraduate students, said Raj Mashruwala, chairman of IITBHF. The foundation was able to collect the money through an extended fundraising drive among its US-based alumni. It has requested other India-based alumni and IIT-Bombay’s corporate sponsors to provide matching funds to meet the needs of another 500 students. In his Facebook post on June 24, the director had stated the institute needs an estimated Rs 5 crore to help needy students. The institute also announced that it will conduct the autumn semester fully in the virtual mode.

IIT-Bombay will finalise the criteria for the distribution of the funds among the students. “At this pressing time, when many of our current students need help, we are thankful to the alumni for opening up their hearts in supporting their alma mater’s children. Since we are still at the 50 per cent of this specific fund raising drive, we hope many more will now come forward to help us equip our students with IT tools so that they can attend the online classes next semester,” Chaudhuri said.

IITBHF president D C Agarwal said grant was received from nearly 200 US-based donors, along with those who came forward to provide Covid-19 assistance and the ones who had donated in 2019 for helping students and the institute. “For raising funds, IITBHF had sent requests by emails, newsletters and posts on social media platforms,” he added.

