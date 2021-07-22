Alternate assessment policy cannot be applied to private candidates: CBSE

The CBSE’s alternate assessment policy for Class XII cannot be applied to private candidates, which is why examinations must be held for them, the CBSE said through a statement on Wednesday.

The Indian Express had reported that the CBSE’s decision to hold examinations for private candidates—while exams have been cancelled for regular students—have irked many of these candidates. A protest is being planned outside CBSE headquarters in the capital Thursday.

Private students are those who used to be regular CBSE students and had failed their first or second attempts and are either repeating the exams or want to improve their performance. Patrachar students will also have to sit for the exams. This year, there are around 22,000 students private registered with the CBSE and many have demanded that they be evaluated using alternative criteria as is the case with regular students.

On Wednesday, the CBSE stated this is not a possibility, since neither the board nor schools have necessary performance records for these students.

“In case of regular students, schools have conducted a unit test, mid-term and pre-board examination and thus the performance records of these students were available. However, in case of private candidates, no records based on which their assessment could be done without conduct of examination as done in case of regular students, is available and thus the tabulation policy cannot be implemented,” said the statement by Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj. The exams for these students are to be held between August 16 and September 15.

“Result will also be declared in the minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission to higher education. The notification in this regard will be issued soon,” the statement said, adding, “UGC and CBSE are looking into the interest of all the students and UGC will be synchronizing admission schedule based on the result of these students as it was done by UGC in 2020,” it stated.

Students have also cited the Covid pandemic and health issues among reasons for not holding the exams.