Alma mater remembers CDS Bipin Rawat as ‘jovial and straight forward’ student

The alma mater of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, fondly remembers him as a passionate young student.

Rawat attended Cambrian Hall School in Dehradun and the St. Edward’s School, Shimla in 1973. He went on to join the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’ at the military academy.

The alumni body of St. Edward’s School — Old Boys Association will organise a prayer meet in the memory of Rawat in the school premises on December 10.

The President of the association, Kapil Dev Sood is a senior lawyer at Himachal Pradesh High Court. “I passed out of the school in 1957. Bipin and his brother studied there in 1973. Despite moving ahead with my career, I used to come across his achievements whenever I visited the school. He has always been a shining star,” he said.

Sood said that his well-wishers and followers must get a chance to celebrate his extraordinary and inspirational life. “He was very jovial and straightforward. People who knew him will never be able to forget these qualities about him,” he said.

Principal Anil Seqeira remembers the time when Rawat had visited the school after taking charge as the Chief of Defence Staff.

“Gen Rawat had paid a visit to the school after becoming the CDS. Gen Rawat came to the school with his wife Madhulika Rawat. He motivated the young boys. He really admired the parade that we had organised,” Seqeira said.

Rawat had also graduated from Defense Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, and the Senior Command Course of the United States Army Staff and Command College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.