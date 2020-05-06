Allow staff to travel to evaluate board exams answer scripts: Maharashtra Board to commissioners

SC had asked boards to declare board exam results by June 10 (Representational image) SC had asked boards to declare board exam results by June 10 (Representational image)

Permission has been sought for the movement of examiners and other school staff members for pending paper corrections of class 10 and 12. This was ordered in an urgent letter issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Education) Vandana Krushna to all municipal commissioners and district collectors across Maharashtra.

The letter states that while board exams for class 12 and 10 got over on March 18 and 23 respectively, the paper correction work for the same has been put on hold due to the nationwide lockdown.

Pointing out that the inability of examiners to travel in order to access answer sheets has led to the delay in the process, the letter states that not only is the delay affecting declaration of results, but also the beginning of the new academic year.

Read | Govt declares dates: JEE July 18-23, NEET July 26

The letter stated that the order of the Supreme Court mandates that class 10 and 12 results have to declare before June 10, and the education department has requested the municipal commissioners and district collectors to allow the movement of such individuals for specific purposes, like sending answer sheets by post, teachers or peons taking the sheets to examiners, examiners sending them to moderators, moderators sending the sheets to the divisional board, the movement of the divisional board in case of inquiry into cheating cases.

However, the letter also states that the persons involved will have to follow certain rules while moving, like keeping their letters of authorisation from the concerned divisional board, their own identity cards, and so on, handy for inspection.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd