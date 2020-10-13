Allow class 10, 12 students to change name, surname in marksheets, certificates: HC to CBSE

The court was hearing CBSE's appeal against a single judge order of March directing it to change the mother's name of a student in her class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ Representational)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suggested to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to put in place a system for students to change their names, surnames or other details in their class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the CBSE to consider the suggestion especially in view of the numerous petitions being filed for these reliefs. The bench said it is also not good to generate such litigation.

“It may be good for the lawyers, but not for the institution,” the bench added and suggested to the Board to provide a column or space in their forms which would allow students to make whatever changes they need to make.

“Make a column where people can make as many changes as they want. It is his/her name or surname, not yours. Let them change it as many times as they want. Every student is not asking for it,” the bench said.

Read | Postpone board exams to May next year; further reduce syllabus: Delhi govt tells CBSE

It added that the changes sought to be made can be incorporated at some corner or bottom of the certificate which will also carry the details provided initially.

The counsel for CBSE said that the board cannot certify someone’s identity and added that it only puts down in the certificate the information provided at the first instance.

The bench, however, said, “You are not certifying the first identity. You base it on information furnished. So be it the first, second or third time, you change it as per the information furnished.”

Read | Students who missed JEE Advanced can re-appear in 2021: JAB

The court was hearing CBSE’s appeal against a single judge order of March directing it to change the mother’s name of a student in her class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates.

The single judge’s direction had come on the student’s plea to change her mother’s name in the mark sheets and certificates as the woman had reverted back to her maiden name after her divorce.

The bench listed the matter for hearing on November 20 as no one appeared on behalf of the student.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.