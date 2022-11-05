Allotted seats in most IITs exceed capacity, only 6 has few vacancies

At the end of the admission season at IITs, 16,635 seats have been allotted across the 23 institutes after six rounds of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process that ended last month. Even as a few vacancies are still left in smaller IITs, statistics show the cumulative seat allotment more than the capacity — 16,598 — declared at the beginning of the admission process.

According to the data shared by the office of Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced)-2022 at the IIT Bombay, out of 16,635 allotments, 3,310 are female candidates, including those adjusted against the supernumerary seats. Also, 102 seats have been labelled as preparatory candidates.

Only six IITs – Jodhpur, Ropar, Dharwad, Jammu, (BHU) Varanasi, and (ISM) Dhanbad — have a few vacant seats. Most other IITs, especially Bombay, Delhi, Kharagpur and Madras, have additional allotment. “This is a general trend in IITs…the seat allotment at the end of the process is higher than the capacity announced initially. This happens because of conditions such as tie-breaking candidates, supernumerary seats for foreign candidates, and other aspects,” explained a professor from IIT Delhi.

This year, 66 candidates with foreign nationality have been allotted seats. Highest, 31 of them have been allotted seats in IIT Bombay, whereas IIT Madras is close second with 23 such candidates. In the distribution of top 1,000 rankers of the JEE Advanced-qualified candidates, IIT Bombay has the highest number with an intake of 246 of them. It is followed by IIT Delhi with 210 candidates.