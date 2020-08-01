Allegation of calling students to school: Suspended principal reinstated, notice to teachers withdrawn

As per the Covid-19 guidelines, the schools should remain closed and question papers of unit tests should be handed over to students. (Representational) As per the Covid-19 guidelines, the schools should remain closed and question papers of unit tests should be handed over to students. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) School Board on Friday reinstated the principal of a municipal school who was suspended on July 28 following a complaint alleging that students were called to the school to take their unit tests.

Preeti Pandey, Principal of Ellisbridge Municipal Gujarati School number 7, was reinstated and show-cause notices issued to four teachers, Trusha Pathak, Indiraben Patel, Sumitraben Pansuriya and Jyotiben Mistry, were withdrawn after an inquiry found that “they were not at fault.” The teachers were issued show-cause notices asking why they should not be suspended

Confirming the development, AMC School Board chairman D J Tomar said, “During our investigation, we found out that the principal and teachers were not at fault, they are innocent and did nothing with any malafide intentions. They did not call the students, but the students had come on their own to the school. Also, it was not the unit test booklets that they were holding in their classes, but the weekly assignment booklets, in which the students had doubts and thus reached the school to clarify them.”

He further said that only a few students were present in the school, and if the principal or teachers had called them, all the students would have come to the school. “Their only mistake was that they did not ignore the students’ queries and asked them to return home,” he added.

It was alleged that on July 28, nearly 50 students came to the municipal school to take their unit tests. An inquiry was launched into the incident under the west zone assistant administrative officer and supervisor of AMC School Board

As per the Covid-19 guidelines, the schools should remain closed and question papers of unit tests should be handed over to students by teachers at their house or could be downloaded from social media.

While taking the action against the principal, Tomar had told this paper on July 28, “It is clear that the principal did a mistake. She was questioned how students reached the school campus when we have issued circular for teachers to hand over test booklets to their houses. Also, role of the teachers is under suspicion as they should have brought this to the notice of the board.”

