Allahabad University BCom Entrance Result 2018 declared at allduniv.ac.in

AU BCom Entrance Exam Result 2018: The Allahabad University has announced the result of BCom admission test, on Tuesday June 12, 2018. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — allduniv.ac.in. The exam was conducted on May 21, 2018 for providing admission into undergraduate courses. There are over 50 seats available. A total of 9980 candidates registered for the exam. As per reports, Prateek Ghosh has obtained the first rank followed by Knishk Johri who stands at the second position. At the third position is Shivani Pandey.

Among girlsm Devanshi Mishra and Avantika Singh got the second and third position. In OBC category, Anup Kumar Yadav has topped and Prince Kumar and Nidhi Yadav have obtained the second and third position respectively. Lakshya Kumar from SC category has got the first rank while Madhu Kumari has topped from the ST category.

AU BCom Entrance Exam Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: On right hand side of the page, click on ‘Admission Test 2018’

Step 3: On the next page under ‘Results’, click on ‘B.Com Admission Test 2018 Score Card is available for Download’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your username and password

Step 5: Click on log in

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Prof Upadhyay said, “Admission for this course could begin around June 20, 2018, or couple of days later but we will be announcing the result of BSc entrance on June 13(today) and by end of this week, the result of BA entrance would be declared”.

