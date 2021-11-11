Allahabad University releases UGAT results for BSc Biology and Mathematics

Allahabad University has released the result of the undergraduate aptitude test (UGAT). The results have been released only for two subjects as of now, i.e. BSc biology and BSc Mathematics. Candidates can download their scorecards from the official website, aupravesh2021.com.

The AU UGAT entrance exams were held from October 18 to 30, 2021. Candidates can access their results using the individual login ID and password.

AU entrance result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admission 2021’ or ‘AU Pravesh’ portal available on the home page.

Step 3: Select ‘UGAT (BA, BSc, BCom and BFA)’ and click on ‘Proceed’ on a new re-directed window.

Step 4: Enter login ID and password to sign in to the individual candidate’s portal.

Step 5: Check and download the scorecard and also take a printout for any future reference.

The overall top-5 list has also been released by the admission cell. In BSc Maths, Abhay Kabadwal, a resident of Halduchaud, Haldwani has topped with 234 marks. Among other toppers of BSc Math, Lekhraj Maurya, a resident of Uttaresu, Ambedkar Nagar, has got the second position with 232 marks.

The counselling process for UGAT 2021 would be held offline, and details would be announced in due course. The allotment of seats would be based entirely on results and choices filled by the selected candidates.