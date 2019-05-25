Toggle Menu
Allahabad University releases B.Com part I and II results, how to check via website

Allahabad University B.Com results: The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- allduniv.ac.in.

Allahabad University B.Com results: The results are available at the official website- allduniv.ac.in 

Allahabad University B.Com results: The University of Allahabad has released the results of Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com part I and II) examinations. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- allduniv.ac.in.

Earlier, the university released the results of B.Com part III examination on May 9, 2019.

Allahabad University B.Com part I and II results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website-allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on download result link

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the candidates will open

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The examination for the under graduate courses was conducted in the month of April.

