Allahabad University PG Admissions 2022: Counselling process begins, here’s how to check cut-off marks

Allahabad University PG Admissions 2022: The University of Allahabad today began the counselling process for postgraduate courses. Candidates who are eligible for the courses can now apply for PG programmes by visiting the official website of the university– allduniv.ac.in or ecounselling.in.

There is a separate cut off for every course. The cut-off for each course is mentioned on the official website.

Allahabad University PG admissions: How to check cut-off

Step 1: Go to the official Allahabad University website — allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for admissions on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a page where courses are mentioned along with the first cut-off list.

Step 4: Check the subject you have applied for and see the cut-off marks required for it.

Step 5: Download and save the cut-off list for future reference.

While some courses have their deadlines on October 3 till 2 pm, there are some whose counselling will be conducted till October 4. Allahabad University PRO, Dr. Jaya Kapoor said, “it differs from department to department, the dates are decided by the department according to their requirements.”

Post the counselling, verification of documents will take place and once that is done, candidates can book their seats by paying the fees.

There are a total of 19 courses available in Humanities and Social Sciences, five in Natural Sciences, six in Humanities and Science, two courses in Commerce and Law.