Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Allahabad University fee hike row: VC assures full reimbursement for students with financial constraints

While addressing the students, Professor Sangita Srivastava said, "the fees for students belonging to economically weaker sections is completely refunded by the Ministry of Social Welfare and other ministries of the state government."

The agitators were demanding withdrawal of the fee hike

Allahabad University fee hike row: The vice chancellor of Allahabad University on Wednesday assured that no student will face hindrance in the university regarding their studies due to financial reasons.

Read |Stalemate over fee hike continues: Allahabad University, district admin organise talks with protesting students

She said that a slight increase in the fee should not be a hindrance for students who will be admitted on the basis of merit. But, if at all a student has financial constraints, the university will reimburse the fees as well as other miscellaneous expenses for such students. These students should submit a form issued by the office of Dean of Student Welfare within 15 working days.

On Tuesday, there was a meeting between the agitating students and the authorities. As many as 20 representatives of different agitating unions, including Sanyukta Morcha, ABVP, were invited to the dialogue, where professor Anamika Roy, professor Manmohan Krishna, and registrar Professor NK Shukla, among others, represented the university, while SP (City), City Magistrate and the Circle Officer concerned represented the administration.

The agitating students demanded a complete rollback of the fees hike and bringing back the student union by holding the student union elections. The university too stood firm on its decision and stated that the matter regarding the student union is subjudice, therefore no decision can be taken in the matter by the university authorities. The talks ended without any conclusion.

Also read |Allahabad University admission process begins; here’s how to apply

On October 1 police detained at least 12 students of the university after they stormed into a building and allegedly gheraoed two professors after which the administration called the police.

The students of Allahabad University have been agitating against fee hike for the last 25 days.

The fees for undergraduate level education of the university which was Rs 975 per student per annum, has recently been increased by more than 300 per cent to Rs 4,151 per year.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 09:59:17 am
Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya district, Kharge missing

