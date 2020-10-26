Allahabad University entrance result 2020 released, here’s how to check

Allahabad University entrance result available at aupravesh2020.com, allduniv.ac.in. Representational image/ file

AU entrance result 2020: The University of Allahabad (AU) has released the result for undergraduate (UGAT) programmes. The candidates who had appeared in the entrance can check the result through the official websites- aupravesh2020.com, allduniv.ac.in.

According to the varsity website, “result is available now for the courses – BA/BFA/BPA, B.SC, BSc Home Science, Bcom. Login to download your scorecard.” The result for the postgraduate (PGAT) programme will be released soon.

AU Entrance Exam Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites- aupravesh2020.com, allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the right-hand side of the page, click on ‘Admission Test 2020’

Step 3: On the next page under ‘Results’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your username and password

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The Allahabad University entrance result contains roll number, applicant’s name, father and mother’s name, registration/User ID, subject-wise score, and category.

As per rules, a deduction of 5 per cent of the marks secured in the entrance test would be made for every gap year from the obtained marks. The maximum deduction would be 15 per cent. This is applicable for both the undergraduate and postgraduate level entrance exams.

