Allahabad University entrance exam result 2019 declared at allduniv.ac.in: How to check

AU Entrance Exam Result 2019: The Allahabad University has announced the result of undergraduate entrance exam on Wednesday, June 12. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — allduniv.ac.in. The Allahabad University exam was conducted in May and the result was released on the same day last year. The entrance exam is held for providing admission into undergraduate courses.

For admissions in postgraduate and undergraduate programmes, the AU conducted admission test from May 21 to June 3, 2019. Candidates must make sure to keep a copy of the results of Allahabad University 2019 in hand until the admission procedures are complete.

AU Entrance Exam Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: On right hand side of the page, click on ‘Admission Test 2019’

Step 3: On the next page under ‘Results’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your username and password

Step 5: Click on log in

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The Allahabad University entrance result 2019 contains roll number, applicant’s name, father and mother’s name, registration/User ID, subject-wise score and category.

The cutoffs of Allahabad University will be released this week and the it will contain the closing rank for each counselling round.