Allahabad University BA, BEd Admission 2026: Registration opens at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in

Candidates can register on the Samarth admission portal at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in/ncet on or before July 15, 2026.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 6, 2026 12:22 PM IST
Allahabad University BA, BEd Admission 2026: Registration opens at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.inThe AU UG admission 2026 process has been structured into two phases
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The University of Allahabad has opened applications for undergraduate admissions to its BA and BEd programmes for the academic session 2026. Candidates can register on the Samarth admission portal at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in/ncet on or before July 15, 2026.

Two-Phase admission process

The AU UG admission 2026 process has been structured into two phases:

Phase 1 — Registration and profile update
Phase 2 — Programme selection and fee payment

Both phases — including registration, profile updation and fee payment — will remain accessible on the portal until July 15. Candidates wishing to apply for more than one programme may do so, but must pay the registration fee separately for each course.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in/ncet

Step 2: Register on the Samarth portal using your basic details

Step 3: Complete profile updation in Phase 1

Step 4: Proceed to programme selection and fee payment in Phase 2

Step 5: Download and save the confirmation page

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Subject combinations

The University has outlined the subject combinations available across its UG programmes:

For the BA programme, the University offers 83 subject combinations, of which candidates must select a minimum of 40. BSc (Mathematics) students can choose from 14 subject combinations, with all 14 required to be selected. Similarly, BSc (Biology) offers 12 subject combinations, and candidates must opt for all 12.

The University has clarified that actual subject combinations offered to a candidate will depend on seat availability at the time of allotment.

Documents required

Candidates must keep the following documents ready before beginning the application process:

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  • Class 10 and Class 12 marksheet and certificate
  • Recent passport-size photograph and signature (JPG/JPEG format)
  • Valid caste or category certificate — EWS, OBC, SC or ST — issued in the prescribed Central
  • Government format, with certificate number and date of issue

The last date for all steps — registration, profile update, programme selection and fee payment — is July 15, 2026. For further details, candidates may visit the official University of Allahabad website or the Samarth portal at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in/ncet.

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