Allahabad University BA, BEd Admission 2026: Registration opens at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in

The University of Allahabad has opened applications for undergraduate admissions to its BA and BEd programmes for the academic session 2026. Candidates can register on the Samarth admission portal at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in/ncet on or before July 15, 2026.
The AU UG admission 2026 process has been structured into two phases:
Phase 1 — Registration and profile update
Phase 2 — Programme selection and fee payment
Both phases — including registration, profile updation and fee payment — will remain accessible on the portal until July 15. Candidates wishing to apply for more than one programme may do so, but must pay the registration fee separately for each course.
Step 1: Visit alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in/ncet
Step 2: Register on the Samarth portal using your basic details
Step 3: Complete profile updation in Phase 1
Step 4: Proceed to programme selection and fee payment in Phase 2
Step 5: Download and save the confirmation page
The University has outlined the subject combinations available across its UG programmes:
For the BA programme, the University offers 83 subject combinations, of which candidates must select a minimum of 40. BSc (Mathematics) students can choose from 14 subject combinations, with all 14 required to be selected. Similarly, BSc (Biology) offers 12 subject combinations, and candidates must opt for all 12.
The University has clarified that actual subject combinations offered to a candidate will depend on seat availability at the time of allotment.
Candidates must keep the following documents ready before beginning the application process:
The last date for all steps — registration, profile update, programme selection and fee payment — is July 15, 2026. For further details, candidates may visit the official University of Allahabad website or the Samarth portal at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in/ncet.