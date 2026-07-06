Allahabad University BA, BEd Admission 2026: Registration opens at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in

The AU UG admission 2026 process has been structured into two phases

The University of Allahabad has opened applications for undergraduate admissions to its BA and BEd programmes for the academic session 2026. Candidates can register on the Samarth admission portal at alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in/ncet on or before July 15, 2026.

Two-Phase admission process

The AU UG admission 2026 process has been structured into two phases:

Phase 1 — Registration and profile update

Phase 2 — Programme selection and fee payment

Both phases — including registration, profile updation and fee payment — will remain accessible on the portal until July 15. Candidates wishing to apply for more than one programme may do so, but must pay the registration fee separately for each course.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in/ncet