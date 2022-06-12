Allahabad University admissions: Apply for PG, Research, other courses

The University of Allahabad has started the application process for postgraduate, research and other courses, for the 2022-23 academic session. Interested students can by visiting the official website — aupravesh2022.in.

Students have time till July 1, 2022 to fill the online application form via the official website — aupravesh2022.in. The payment process will also follow the same schedule.

As per the official notification, courses for which application process has now started are: B.Ed., L.L.M., M.Ed., MBA, PGAT, LL.B. (Hons.), BCA, B.Voc. Food Processing and Technology, BA Media Studies, B. Voc in Media Production, BA Fashion Design and Technology, MCA, M.Sc. Food Technology, M. Voc in Media Studies, PGDCA, B. Voc. Degree Programme in Software Development. In addition to these, UG and PG Food Technology Programme, and BCA & MCA (Data Science) are also provided as five year integrated courses.

The registration fees for general/unreserved, EWS and OBC category is Rs 1600 and SC/ST/PH is Rs 800. The entrance test will be conducted in various centres of Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Bareilly, New Delhi, Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna and Thiruvanthapuram.

As of now, the date for availability of the admit card and the date of exam have not been declared yet. Candidates are advised to check the official website — aupravesh2022.in —regularly to stay updated.