scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Allahabad University admission process begins; here’s how to apply

Allahabad University admissions 2022: Interested candidates can apply at the official website– allduniv.ac.in. The registration window is open from October 5 to 15.

Allahabad University, University of Allahabad, CUET, CUET UGAllahabad University Admissions 2023: Only the candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2022 can apply for Allahabad University (Express Photo)

Allahabad University Admissions 2023: The University of Allahabad has opened the registration window for undergraduate programmes, interested candidates can apply at the official website– allduniv.ac.in. The registration window is open from October 5 to 15.

Read |Major central universities change UG admission process after adopting CUET

The candidates can check their eligibility and apply for the course of their choice. Only the candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2022 can apply to Allahabad University.

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘CUET UG Admissions’

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

Step 3: Click on register, and enter your details

Step 4: Select the course you want to apply for and pay the application fee

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference

Also read |DU Admissions 2022: Be careful while filling up these columns in application form

Once the candidates have applied for a course, a merit list will be released enlisting the selected candidates. The selected candidates will then go through the counselling process and lock their seats by paying the fees for the course.

The CUET UG exam was conducted from July-mid to August-end in six phases. Over 9.9 lakh unique candidates appeared in the debut edition of CUET UG 2022.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 12:50:55 pm
Next Story

Army would be brought in to deal with Imran Khan’s supporters during their rally: Minister Rana Sanaullah

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement