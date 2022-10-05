Allahabad University admission process begins; here’s how to apply

Allahabad University Admissions 2023: The University of Allahabad has opened the registration window for undergraduate programmes, interested candidates can apply at the official website– allduniv.ac.in. The registration window is open from October 5 to 15.

The candidates can check their eligibility and apply for the course of their choice. Only the candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2022 can apply to Allahabad University.

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘CUET UG Admissions’

Step 3: Click on register, and enter your details

Step 4: Select the course you want to apply for and pay the application fee

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference

Once the candidates have applied for a course, a merit list will be released enlisting the selected candidates. The selected candidates will then go through the counselling process and lock their seats by paying the fees for the course.

The CUET UG exam was conducted from July-mid to August-end in six phases. Over 9.9 lakh unique candidates appeared in the debut edition of CUET UG 2022.