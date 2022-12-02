Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Registration window open for PG courses; check how to register

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: The Allahabad university today started the registration process for PG programmes. Candidates can now register at the official website – allduniv.ac.in.

This time, the registration link is open specifically for the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) category students. According to the official schedule, EWS category students have time from December 2 till 2 pm of December 4. The same deadline will be followed for document verification.

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website– allduniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link PG/Professional courses.

Step 3: Once redirected, register yourself on the website using your credentials such as CUET roll number, subject and department.

Step 4: Once registered, login and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference

The verification and fee submission process will be completed by 5 pm of December 4.

According to the official notification, the cut-off marks for the EWS category this time is 243 and above.

To complete their admission process, candidates have to deposit the course fees in the form of a emand draft at the office of the Monirba, University of Allahabad, within three working days. The demand draft has to be submitted along with all relevant original documents and one set of photocopies of the same.