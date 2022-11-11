Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Cut-off for BA LLB released; counselling to begin tomorrow

The University of Allahabad on Thursday released the cut-off for BA LLB and announced that the counselling process will begin from November 12. Aspirants can now check the cut-off at the official official website of Allahabad University — allduniv.ac.in

“The Online Counselling and admission for the Undergraduate course (B.A.LL.B.) of University of

Allahabad will start from November 12, 2022,” the varsity stated in the official notification.

B.A.LL.B. Admission 2022

According to the official schedule, the window for registration and uploading of documents will begin from November 12 morning and continue till 11:30 am of November 13. Allotment list will be announced on November 13 and the counselling will take place from 11:30 am till 5 pm of the same date.

Candidates will have time from November 13 (5 pm) till November 14 (5 pm) to submit their fees.

The cut-off for all categories (UR) is 603.17507 and above, 468.195154 and above for scheduled caste (SC) category and 354.076728 and above for the scheduled trive (ST) vategory candidates.

Candidates would require to carry original scanned copy of these documents: admit card, score card, class 10 and 12 marksheets, transfer or migration certificate, undertaking for gap year (if needed), caste/category certificate (if needed), EWS certificate (if needed), aadhar card and anti-ragging undertaking.

This is the first time that Allahabad University is using CUET score as an cut-off medium for admissions to UG courses.