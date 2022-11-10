scorecardresearch
Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Counselling for UG courses to begin tomorrow

Candidates will have to visit the official website of Allahabad University — allduniv.ac.in — to apply for counselling.

Candidates will have time from 9 am of November 11 till 11:30 am of November 12 to upload relevant documents.

The University of Allahabad will tomorrow begin the counselling process for undergraduate courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 score. Candidates will have to visit the official website of Allahabad University — allduniv.ac.in — to apply for counselling.

According to a notification shared by the university in the late hours of November 9, the counselling process will begin on November 11.

 

Candidates will have time from 9 am of November 11 till 11:30 am of November 12 to upload relevant documents, and verification of documents will take place from 11:30 am till 5 pm of November 12.

After documents are successfully verified for all aspirants, candidates will be asked to submit their course fees from 5 pm of November 12 till 5 pm of November 13.

This is the first time that Allahabad University is using CUET score as an cut-off medium for admissions to UG courses. According to the official notification, cut-off marks for all categories is 734 and above.

Candidates would require to carry original scanned copy of these documents: admit card, score card, class 10 and 12 marksheets, transfer or migration certificate, undertaking for gap year (if needed), caste/category certificate (if needed), EWS certificate (if needed), aadhar card and anti-ragging undertaking.

