Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Application correction window opens

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: The University of Allahabad today opened the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate programmes. The correction window will be open for two days, from October 17 to 18. The candidates will be able to make correction at the official website– aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in

The candidates will be able edit their personal details if needed. The candidates who have registered and not paid the fees will also be allowed to pay the fees latest by October 18.

Allahabad University admissions 2022: How to make corrections:-

Step 1: Go to the official website– aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in

Step 2: Click on login, and enter your credentials such as login id and password

Step 3: Make the necessary changes and cross check once more

Step 4: Save and submit and pay the fees if not paid yet

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future reference

If any candidate who has failed to submit their fees latest by October 18, they would not considered for counselling and admission procedure. Candidates should ensure that they make all the final changes in the application form as once the correction window is closed they won’t be able to make any more changes.

Candidates are advised to keep their application form with them till their admission is confirmed. The registration window for UG programmes was open from October 5 to 15.