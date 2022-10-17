scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Application correction window opens

Allahabad University admissions 2022: The correction window is open for two days from October 17 to 18. The candidates will be able to make changes at the official website- aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in

aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in, Allahabad University admissions, Allahabad University admissions 2022, Allahabad university correction window, Allahabad University correction window opens, AU Admissions 2022, AU Admissions correction window, AU correction window opens, CUET, CUET UG, CUET UG admissions, CUET UG 2022, Common University Entrance TestAllahabad University Admissions 2022:Once the correction window closes, candidates will not able to make changes in the application form (Express Photo by Anand Singh/Representative Image)

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: The University of Allahabad today opened the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate programmes. The correction window will be open for two days, from October 17 to 18. The candidates will be able to make correction at the official website– aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in

Read |CUET offers 15 students a second chance at admission to their dream DU colleges

The candidates will be able edit their personal details if needed. The candidates who have registered and not paid the fees will also be allowed to pay the fees latest by October 18.

Allahabad University admissions 2022: How to make corrections:-

Step 1: Go to the official website– aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in

Step 2: Click on login, and enter your credentials such as login id and password

Step 3: Make the necessary changes and cross check once more

Step 4: Save and submit and pay the fees if not paid yet

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Also read |Most CUET toppers scored above 95% in Class 12 but for a few, a second chance

If any candidate who has failed to submit their fees latest by October 18, they would not considered for counselling and admission procedure. Candidates should ensure that they make all the final changes in the application form as once the correction window is closed they won’t be able to make any more changes.

Candidates are advised to keep their application form with them till their admission is confirmed. The registration window for UG programmes was open from October 5 to 15.

