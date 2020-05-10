Allahabad University admission process begins, check details

Allahabad University admissions 2020 begins (Representational image) Allahabad University admissions 2020 begins (Representational image)

Allahabad University admission 2020: The admission process has started at the University of Allahabad. The registration process which was to begin from March 25 has resumed today – May 10 for UGAT, PGAT and Institute of Professional Studies. This includes both graduate and undergraduate courses. The application forms are available at allduniv.ac.in.

The dates of closing of the application process or the date of entrance exams are also not released yet. As per rules, a deduction of 5 per cent of the marks secured in the entrance test would be made for every gap year from the obtained marks. The maximum deduction would be 15 per cent. This is applicable for both the undergraduate and postgraduate level entrance exams.

Read | Coronavirus in the curriculum: Colleges offer courses on COVID-19 pandemic

For both UGAT or undergraduate admission test (UGAT) and PG admission test (PGAT), candidates will have the option to chose between either online or offline modes. The choice needs to be made in the application form itself.

Both the exams will be multiple choice based. The PGAT exam will be divided into two exams PGAT II is for admission for MSc courses while rest are for other pg level exams. The PGAT constitutes of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 300 marks. The first 50 questions of PGAT 2020 test for a course mentioned.

Allahabad University: Fee

The Registration fees for PGAT-I and UGAT courses is Rs 800 and Rs 400 for reserved category candidates. The Registration fees for PGAT-II courses is Rs 1600 and Rs 800 for reserved category candidates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd