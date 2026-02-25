UP board has authority to prescribe textbooks for classes 10 and 12, Allahabad HC rules

The first exam for both Class 10 and 12 is Hindi. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative)

The Allahabad High Court has held that the secretary, Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Prayagraj, holds the authority to prescribe textbooks for studies in classes 10 and 12.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Niraj Tiwari and Garima Prasad passed the order on a petition filed by M/s Rajiv Prakashan.

The petitioner had moved the court challenging an order of the Board secretary.

However, the court in its order dated February 19 said the petitioner cannot be restrained from publishing books or selling them in the open market if it is not committing any violation of the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Course Books Act.