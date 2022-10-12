All you need to know: DU Admissions 2022 under NCWEB

The admissions branch of University of Delhi recently organised a webinar on the admission procedure under the Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB). The NCWEB is an initiative started in 1943 to encourage women for higher education for undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in DU.

Presently, 32,000 students are pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies under NCWEB. The programme is designed to allow women to support themselves financially by working five days a week and attending classes on weekends.

Here is all you need to know about admissions under NCWEB:

Q. Which programs are offered under NCWEB?

Currently, NCWEB offers BA Programme and BCom. for undergraduate students, and master’s degree in Mathematics, English, Hindi, Political Science, History, Sanskrit, and Punjabi. Classes are held in various affiliated colleges of DU, with some holding classes in the evening. Guest faculty are deputed to teach NCWEB students. Presently, there are 26 designated centres for UG students and one for PG.

Q. Is there any provision of financial aid?

NCWEB provides financial aid to students below the poverty line. According to last year’s NCWEB data, the fee for undergraduate programmes was Rs 3,365 and for PG programmes it was Rs 4,500. Loan facility for books is also available to needy and deserving students.

Q. Can male students apply under NCWEB?

The admissions under NCWEB are exclusively for women residents in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Q. Will the admissions be on the basis of CUET score?

Unlike other regular programmes in DU, admissions under NCWEB for this year will be on the basis of applicants’ marks in Class 12 board exams. Students do not have to register on the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) portal, which is for admissions through CUET. A separate portal has been created for the NCWEB. The application window has been open for 3 months, and the last date of registration is October 19.

Unlike admissions through CSAS portal where students can opt for ‘upgrade’ option after the first round of allotment, students applying under NCWEB cannot change their preference once a centre (constituent DU college) has been allotted to them.

Q. Can students who live in the National Capital Territory ubt enrolled in a school in the National Capital Region (and vice-versa) apply for NCWEB admissions?

The school can be anywhere, but the residence must be in NCT Delhi. For example, a student living in Faridabad but attending school in Delhi will not be eligible to apply. Whereas, if the student lives in Delhi but attends school in Faridabad, they are eligible to apply.

Q. Are classes always held on weekends?

Most of the time classes are held only on weekends. But sometimes, such as during mid-semester breaks (of regular UG and PG programmes), the classes take place on weekdays. For example, right now the classes are not being held for regular third-year students. Hence, from October 3 to October 9, classes for NCWEB will be on weekdays. Nevertheless, DU always tries to have most classes on weekends so that working women can work and sustain themselves.

Q. Is a change in UG or PG centres allowed?

Unlike CSAS where a student can opt to upgrade after the first round of allotments, in NCWEB the student cannot change her allotted centre.

Q. Is it possible for NCWEB students to simultaneously pursue a second degree in addition to the DU degree?

DU has not taken a stand on this, yet. This decision will be first approved by DU’s statutory bodies. Hence, currently, a student can only pursue one degree in DU under NCWEB. However, if they choose to pursue one more degree from somewhere else, then it is at their own risk, and their responsibility to answer if they are challenged, and university will not take any responsibility for that.

Q. Can students study BSc programmes under NCWEB?

Currently, NCWEB only has arts and commerce courses. Science programmes may start from next year.

Q. Is it possible to discontinue midway and resume later?

The university norms which allow a student to discontinue their studies and continue it later, are same for NCWEB students as well. Everything is the same except the fact that classes take place on weekends.