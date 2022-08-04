All you need to know: Delhi University’s new UG admission process

— Written by Harleenn Agarwal

In a meeting that lasted well into the night, Delhi University (DU) on Wednesday approved a new process for admission to its undergraduate programmes based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. Here’s everything you need to know about the changes introduced:

Q. Where do I apply to programmes in colleges affiliated to DU?

This year, admission to DU colleges and programmes will be through a common portal called the ‘Common Seat Allocation System’ (CSAS-2022). The application form will be available on this portal.

Q. What are the different steps to admission this time?

The entire process will be conducted in three phases.

— The first phase will entail applying through the CSAS-2022 application form available on the common portal. Students must make a one-time (non-refundable) payment at the application stage. Students applying under the Extracurricular Activities (ECA) or Sports supernumerary quota will have to pay a little more.

— In the second phase, the applicant will have to select the programme and college combination she prefers on the centralised CSAS portal. This phase will start only after the CUET results have been announced. If, based on the candidate’s CUET score, she is eligible for admission to a programme, she will be required to “fill in the preferences” for the programme and college combinations. The university advises students to choose multiple programmes and college combinations, but the order of preference has to be carefully selected as this will determine seat allotment in the next phase. To confirm the order of preference for the college and programme combination, a candidate must click on the “submit” tab before the deadline ends. Once submitted, the preference order is set in stone and cannot be changed. If the candidate does not hit the submit button, the last saved preference order will lock automatically once the deadline ends.

— In the third phase, the allotment of seats will begin. This phase will have multiple rounds of allotment and admission. A candidate will have to check the seat and college allotted to her on the common admission portal. The allotment by DU will be based on a number of factors — combination of college and programmes chosen, position of the candidate on the merit list, category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/UR) of the candidate and availability of seats.

Q. What happens after a candidate is allotted a seat?

Once seats have been allocated to candidates, they must “accept” it within a specific time. The provision for acceptance will only be valid to the round in which they have been offered a seat.

Once the candidate has accepted the provisional allocation, the university will check the applicant’s eligibility and verify documents. During this process, the college may raise a query to the candidate for further clarification.

The colleges will either “approve” or “reject” the provisionally allocated seat of a candidate. Once the approval is granted, the applicant must pay a fee to confirm admission.

The provisional allotment of seats in a particular round can be cancelled if the student:

a. hasn’t “accepted” the allotment within the deadline.

b. failed to pay the admission fee on time

c. failed to reply to a query raised by the college

d. has provided invalid or fraudulent documents

e. does not meet the minimum eligibility criteria announced by DU

Q. How many rounds of seat allotment will take place?

The exact count of rounds is unclear at this moment. We know that DU, “based on the availability of seats that arise due to cancellations and withdrawals, ” may conduct multiple rounds of allocation. The university will display the number of vacant seats before every allocation round.

It’s important to note that after the completion of an allotment round and the opening of the next round, a candidate who has already secured admission will have the opportunity to either “freeze” admission or remain open to an “upgrade”. The latter means she has the option to upgrade to a higher or better programme and college preference indicated by her during the second phase. However, the upgrade option will not be available to an applicant who has already been allotted a seat as per her first preference.

Once the regular rounds of allotment and admission are over, and seats are still vacant, DU may announce a spot round(s) of admission. Everyone who had applied on the common portal but could not secure a seat can participate in the spot round.

Q. Will students who didn’t apply during the first phase get a second chance after the allotment of seats has begun?

DU has introduced the option of “mid-entry” before the announcement of every admission round. Those who didn’t apply on the common admission portal can exercise this option against a mid-entry fee of Rs 1,000. However, these candidates will only be considered for seat allotment after all those who applied before them and scored more than them. A mid-entry candidate cannot challenge admission granted to someone who had applied on the common portal on time.

Also read | Delhi University to increase fees for undergraduate courses from coming session

Q. How can one withdraw admission?

An applicant can do so by selecting the “withdraw” option on the common admission portal and paying a fee of Rs 1,000. However, remember that once you have cancelled your admission by exercising the “withdraw” option, you will not be allowed to participate in any further rounds of admission/allotment.

Q. What will the DU’s merit list for a programme, based on the candidate’s CUET score, look like?

The unreserved category (UR) or general seats will comprise all the candidates in order of merit. In other words, the merit list for this category will also include SC / ST / OBC-NCl/ Minority/ EWS candidates, irrespective of category, if they meet the criterion of merit for the UR category.

Candidates from reserved categories will only be considered for allocation in their category if valid documents for the same are provided at the time of application to the CSAS-2022. In case a candidate offered a seat under the reserved category is rejected based on insufficient documents, she may be considered for allocation in the subsequent round(s).

Suppose the total number of ST category candidates applying for a particular program is exhausted. In that case, the remaining seats under this category will be allocated to eligible SC category candidates and vice versa.

Q. What will DU do in the event of a tie, where two or more applicants have the same CUET score and have also chosen the same programme and college combination?

In such an event, the university will use the following (in descending order) criteria as tie-breaker:

a. The candidate who has scored more in the best three subjects of the Class 12 Board exam will be given preference.

b. The candidate who has scored more in the best four subjects of the Class 12 Board exam will be given preference.

c. The candidate who has scored more in the best five subjects of the Class 12 Board exam will be given preference.

d. If all of the above fails, then the older candidate, as per the date of birth mentioned on the Class 10 certificate, will be given preference