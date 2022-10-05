All winter session exams postponed until after Diwali: Mumbai University

The University of Mumbai has postponed its winter session of exams until after Diwali. New dates for exams along with subject-wise schedules will be declared soon by the varsity.

For the academic year 2022-23, the winter session exams of varsity from various courses were scheduled to begin from October 10. “Following repeated demands from students, the exams have been postponed. All the exams will be held after Diwali,” said Dr Prasad Karande, In-charge Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluations at the MU. From different streams such as science, commerce, management, arts, technology among all there were more than 450 exams conducted by the MU for winter session. The decision will be applicable to all.

Last week, final year science stream students from various city colleges had written to varsity administration seeking postponement of exams.