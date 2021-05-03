Universities in Uttarakhand to remain closed till further orders: Govt

May 3, 2021 6:20:23 pm
Due to spike in Covid-19 cases, all government and private universities in Uttarakhand to remain closed till further orders, said MM Semwal, Joint Secretary, Higher Education. However, the online classes will continue, as per news agency ANI.
Last month, the state government had announcement closure of education institutes till April 30.
Meanwhile, Education Ministry on Monday asked all centrally-funded education institutions (IITs, NITs, CUs, IIITs etc) to postpone offline exams scheduled this month due to the second wave of the pandemic in the country. Online exams, however, may continue.
