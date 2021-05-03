scorecardresearch
Monday, May 03, 2021
Universities in Uttarakhand to remain closed till further orders: Govt

MM Semwal, Joint Secretary, Higher Education said the online classes will continue.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 3, 2021 6:20:23 pm
Pune college students, pune collegeOnly online education is permitted. (File photo/ representational image)

Due to spike in Covid-19 cases, all government and private universities in Uttarakhand to remain closed till further orders, said MM Semwal, Joint Secretary, Higher Education. However, the online classes will continue, as per news agency ANI.

Last month, the state government had announcement closure of education institutes till April 30.

Meanwhile, Education Ministry on Monday asked all centrally-funded education institutions (IITs, NITs, CUs, IIITs etc) to postpone offline exams scheduled this month due to the second wave of the pandemic in the country. Online exams, however, may continue.

