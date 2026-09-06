All schools, offices to remain closed on September 11 in Delhi for BRICS Summit

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has directed all schools to remain closed on Friday, September 11, 2026, in view of the forthcoming BRICS Summit. The 18th edition of the summit is scheduled from September 11 to 13 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

According to the circular dated September 5, the Directorate has announced a holiday for all government-aided and unaided recognised private schools on Friday, considering the Summit and its ongoing preparation in the city. The authority has also mentioned that offices under the Directorate of Education will also observe the holiday.

The city has already started rehearsals for the international summit. In a first, Delhi Traffic Police will be using drones to monitor traffic movement and spot congestion during the BRICS Summit. As per the officials, 15 locations have been listed for floral boards, nine for flower fountains, and 17 roundabouts for special decoration and landscaping. Citizens are also expected to encounter route diversions and road closures amid the preparations.