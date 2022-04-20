All preparations in place for conduct of PU exams: K’taka Education Minister

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Tuesday said preparations including security arrangements have been made for the conduct of second-year pre-university exams which will be held from April 22 to May 18. According to him, 6,84,255 students have enrolled for the exam which will be held at 1,076 centres across the state.

“The Education department has made all the preparations for the secondary PU exams from April 22 to May 18,” Nagesh said at a press conference at the Vidhana Soudha.

He said regular students would have to follow the rules on the uniform but private candidates would be exempted from it. There are 6,00,519 regular students, 61,808 repeaters and 21,928 private candidates, he added.

Students can travel to and from their nearest bus stop to the exam centre free of cost in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses, he said.

The minister said the deputy commissioners of districts have been instructed to declare a 200-metre area around the exam centres as a restricted area. There will be police pickets near the checkpoints.

“The entire PU examination process will be held under the surveillance of the police and there will be CCTV cameras for round-the-clock monitoring,” Nagesh said.

The minister reminded the students that there will be squads to check for exam malpractices. He also said additional personnel would be posted in exam centres where large-scale malpractices were reported in previous years.