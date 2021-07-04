All new courses to be offered by IIMs from academic year 2021-22

Amid the pandemic, the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) have launched several new courses to be offered for students and working professionals. The courses range from human resource management to professional leadership programmes. Here is a list of all the new courses:

PG certificate programme in Data Science – IIM Nagpur

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has announced the launch of the Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Data Science for Business Excellence and Innovation. The PG certificate programmes aimed towards early- and mid-career professionals who seek upskilling opportunities to perform effectively in their current roles and to take up greater challenges as they move through various stages in their careers. The programmes range from 9 to 12 months in duration

Executive MBA programme – IIM Jammu

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has launched a two-year executive MBA programme for working professionals. The course will be offered in blended mode. The last date to apply for the programme is July 31. Candidates can access complete course information at http://www.iimj.ac.in/programs/emba/emba_glance.

The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA awarded by a recognised university or equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Education to be able to apply. Candidates with professional qualifications such as CA, CS or ICWA can also apply.

HR Management course – IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode, in partnership with e-learning platform upGrad, has launched the professional certificate programme in HR management and analytics. The course is for individuals who want to build a meaningful career in the HR domain. This marks the second edition after the launch of professional certification in data science for business decision-making in March, this year.

Stretched over a period of five months, this course is developed and taught by experienced faculty at IIM-K and will enhance one’s knowledge around key concepts of HR and the application of quantitative analysis to understand trends and outcomes of Human Resource data.

Leadership programme for doctors – IIM Indore

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday announced that it will conduct a leadership development programme for 100 selected doctors for free. The details of the programme will be made available on the official website of the institute on July 3. The online leadership development programme for frontline doctors will begin on July 31, 2021.

Advance certificate programmes – IIM Kozhikode

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has announced the launch of four certificate programmes in the fields of business, strategy, marketing, and product management. The programmes will be offered in partnership with ed-tech platform Coursera. Each programme is designed as a 6-8 month-long graduate-level offering which will comprise interactive learning, including synchronous and asynchronous sessions with IIM Kozhikode faculty and advanced learning tools backed by technology and programme support from Coursera. The four advance certificate programmes include – Business Management, Strategic Management, Marketing Strategy and Product Management.