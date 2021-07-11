All new courses to be offered by IGNOU from academic year 2021-22

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) offers a wide variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and certificate courses, in open, distance and online mode. Each year, the university introduces new short-term as well as degree courses to keep its curriculum fresh and updated. These courses are offered by various departments of the university in online and distance mode.

From the current session of 2021-22, the university has launched many interesting courses for students as well as professionals. From Jyotish to cultural studies and learning Urdu to Sanskrit sambhashan, the courses introduced this year touch the stones of diversity and creativity. We have provided a comprehensive list of new courses offered by IGNOU from the current session:

MA Jyotish (MAJY)

A two-year Master of Arts programme in Astrology (Jyotish) has been introduced by the school of humanities. The maximum duration of the course is four years. The course content will be delivered in Hindi and Sanskrit. Students must have a bachelor’s or higher degree from a recognised university, in order to apply for the programme. Applications are currently open for the programme and interested students may apply for the same. In this programme, students will also have the option to exit after 40 credits and receive a postgraduate diploma certificate. The fee for the course is Rs. 6,300 per year and thus the overall course fee is Rs. 12,600.

MA Drawing and Painting (MADP)

A two-year Master of Arts (Drawing and Painting) programme is being offered by the School of Performing and Visual Arts (SOPVA). The maximum duration of the course is 4 years. This course will only be offered in the July admission cycle. In order to be eligible for the course, students must have a bachelor in arts- drawing and painting/ bachelor in fine arts / visual arts/ bachelor in animation or design or fashion or technology or textile or any allied subject. Applications are currently open for the programme and interested students may apply for the same. The fee for the course is Rs. 16,500.

MA Urdu (MUD)

A two-year Master of Urdu (MUD) programme is being offered by the school of humanities. The maximum duration of the course is four years. In order to be eligible for the course, students must have a bachelor’s or higher degree from a recognised university. Students must also have good reading and writing skills. Applications are currently open for the programme and interested students may apply for the same. The fee for each year of the course is Rs. 6,300 and thus the overall course fee is Rs. 12,600.

MA Folklore and Culture Studies (MAFCS)

A 2-year Master of Arts (Folklore and Culture Studies) programme is being offered by the school of inter-disciplinary and trans-disciplinary studies. The maximum duration of the course is four years. In order to be eligible for the course, students must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. Applications are currently open for the programme and interested students may apply for the same. The total fee for the course is Rs. 10,800.

MSc Environmental Science (MSCENV)

A two-year master of science (environmental science) programme is being offered by the school of inter-disciplinary and trans-disciplinary studies. The maximum duration of the course is four years. In order to be eligible for the course, students must have a BSc degree from a recognised university. This programme will give an insight into the socio-economic causes and the characteristics of pollution and degradation of the natural environment, including the effects on human beings, the atmosphere, ecosystem and other organisms. Applications are currently open for the programme and interested students may apply for the same. The fee for each year of the course is Rs. 7500 and thus the overall course fee is Rs. 15,000.

PG Diploma in Development Communication (PGDDC)

The 1-year post graduate diploma in development communication is offered by the school of journalism and new media studies. In order to be eligible for the course, students must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. The programme consists of courses on human development and communication, media in development communication, development journalism for social change, development: information and communication technologies. Applications are currently open for the programme and interested students may apply for the same. The fee for the course is Rs. 5000, which needs to be paid in a single instalment.

PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (PGDCSR)

A 1-year post graduate diploma in corporate social responsibility is being offered by the school of extension and development studies. In order to be eligible for the course, students must be graduates in any discipline. The programme provides a holistic understanding of CSR by covering CSR fundamentals, its process, implementation and handling of projects and programmes. The course content will be delivered in English. The fee for the course is Rs. 7000. Applications are currently open for the programme and interested students may apply for the same.

BA (Performing Arts) Hindustani Music Hons. (BAPFHMH)

A three-year bachelor of performing arts (Hindustani music) (Hons) programme is being offered by the School of Performing and Visual Arts. The maximum duration of the course is 6 years. In order to be eligible for the course, students must have 10+2 years of education. The programme is designed to give in-depth knowledge about Hindustani classical music while also allowing for exposure to subjects beyond the discipline. The course content will be delivered in Hindi, but students will be allowed to write their assignments and exams in English. The fee for each year of the course is Rs. 9200, and thus the total fee for the course is Rs. 27,600. Students must also pay a registration fee of Rs. 200, and thus the fee for the first year is Rs. 9400. Applications are currently open for the programme and interested students may apply for the same.

Certificate in Gender, Agriculture, Sustainable Development (CGAS)

A six-month certificate course in gender, agriculture and sustainable development is being offered by the school of gender and development studies. The maximum duration of the course is two years. In order to be eligible for the course, students must have a graduate degree in any discipline. The course aims to create awareness about gender roles and typology of issues in sustainable agriculture. Through the course, students will learn about sustainable development in relation with gender and agriculture. The course content will be delivered in English. The fee for the course is Rs. 3,800. Applications are currently open for the programme and interested students may apply for the same.

Certificate in Sanskrit Sambhshan (SSB)

A six-month certificate course in Sanskrit is being offered by the school of humanities. The maximum duration of the course is 2 years. In order to be eligible for the course, students must have 10+2 years of education or its equivalent. The course aims to improve the linguistic skills of students and enable them to converse in Sanksrit. The course content will be delivered in English and Hindi. The fee for the course is Rs. 1,500. Applications are currently open for the programme and interested students may apply for the same.

Diploma in Value Education (DPVE)

The one-year diploma course in Value Education is being offered by the School of Extension and Development Studies. The maximum duration of the course is 3 years. In order to be eligible for the course, students must have at least 10+2 years of education or its equivalent. The course aims at generating awareness about positive values among teachers, professionals, students, NGO’s, government servants, civil society organisations, parents and the community. The fee for the course is Rs. 4,000. Applications are currently open for the course and interested students may apply for the same.

Diploma in Theatre Arts (DTH)

A one-year diploma course in theatre arts is being offered by the school of performing and visual arts. The maximum duration of the course is 3 years. In order to be eligible for the course, students must have at least 10+2 years of education or its equivalent. The course provides theoretical and practical knowledge about theatre and allied subjects. The fee for the course is Rs. 7,700. Applications are currently open for the course and interested students may apply for the same.