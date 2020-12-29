All India Trade Test for Apprentices results declared, Haryana’s Sneha tops with 95.96%

After completion of apprenticeship training, an evaluation through All India Trade Test (AITT) for National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) is conducted twice in a year. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational)

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) declared the result of the 110th All India Trade Test (AITT) for apprentices. The examination was conducted in September 2020 in which nearly 96,000 candidates appeared. Of these, 50,000 candidates passed the exam. The overall pass percentage of girls is 58.41 per cent and for boys, it was recorded at 51.44 per cent.

Sneha, IHMCT, Panipat-Haryana topped the evaluation scoring 95.96 per cent in the National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC). Kalyan Rana, Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd, West Bengal, and Thiruselvam M, BHEL-Pudukottai-Tamil Nadu ranked second and third in the examination, respectively.

After completion of apprenticeship training, an evaluation through the All India Trade Test (AITT) for National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) is conducted twice a year.

Read | Online exam from next year for select govt recruitment: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Congratulating the successful candidates, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) plays an integral role in our relentless efforts to strengthen the Indian apprenticeship ecosystem in order to rightly skill the youth and provide them opportunities for sustainable livelihood. My heartiest congratulations to all the successful candidates and I wish them the very best for their future. I am certain that these bright, dynamic, and talented young professionals will make a mark in their respective industries and hugely contribute in fulfilling our Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.”

Neelam Shammi Rao, Director General (Training), DGT said, “Our mission is to fill the gap in supply and demand for the skilled workforce and meet the aspirations of the Indian youth through gaining on-the-job training and securing better opportunities for employment. With a ‘new normal’ in place, as market dynamics are rapidly evolving, enhanced focus on apprenticeship becomes all the more important for the future of jobs. Recognised for employment both nationally and internationally, NAC helps us ensure that our initiatives align with national as well as global industry standards and requirements.”

Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management | Machine learning | Gaming Industry | Product design | Transport mobility design | IoT and social media