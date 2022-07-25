AIAPGET 2022: NTA invites application for postgraduate AYUSH courses; check how to apply

July 25, 2022 5:48:58 pm
AIAPGET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022 for admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2022-23. Interested candidates can now apply on the official website — aiapget.nta.nic.in.
According to the official notification, the registration has started today and candidates will be given time till 11:50 pm of August 18 to complete their online applications. The aspirants will have time till 11:50 pm of August 19 to deposit the application fee through credit/debit card/NetBanking/UPI.
AIAPGET 2022: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website — aiapget.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the home page, scroll down towards the end and click on the link that reads ‘Registration for AIAPGET Test 2022’ under the ‘Candidate Activity’ menu.
Step 3: You will be redirected to an external website. Sign up for new registration or login using your application number and password.
Step 4: Fill in the required personal and educational details, and upload requested documents, signature and photograph.
Step 5: Save the application form, and then pay the application fees. Submit the application form. Download and save for future reference.
Candidates will be able to make corrections in their application forms from August 20 till 11:50 pm of August 22. The date for the release of admit cards has not bee issued yet. The details for admit card and date of examination will soon be updated on the official website.
This exam will be of 120 minutes (two hours). Homoeopathy will be conducted only in the English medium, Ayurveda will be conducted in English and Hindi, Siddha in English and Tamil, and Unani to be conducted in English and Urdu.
