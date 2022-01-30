scorecardresearch
All educational institutions in Telangana to reopen from Feb 1

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on January 3 directed holidays be declared in all educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16.

By: PTI | Hyderabad |
January 30, 2022
The vacation has further been extended up to January 30 against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases. File.

The Telangana government on Saturday decided to reopen all educational institutions in the state from February 1 with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

A memo to this effect was issued by the state education department. In a statement, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said COVID-19 norms should be followed strictly in educational institutions.

She said school management, teachers, and parents of students should take appropriate precautions.

The vacation has further been extended up to January 30 against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases.

