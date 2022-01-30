All educational institutions in Telangana to reopen from Feb 1

January 30, 2022 9:50:34 am
The Telangana government on Saturday decided to reopen all educational institutions in the state from February 1 with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.
A memo to this effect was issued by the state education department. In a statement, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said COVID-19 norms should be followed strictly in educational institutions.
She said school management, teachers, and parents of students should take appropriate precautions.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on January 3 directed holidays be declared in all educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16.
The vacation has further been extended up to January 30 against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases.
