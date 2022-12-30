All Delhi University admissions to be based on CUET UG, PG

DUET will be scrapped now, and will be replaced by CUET PG from the 2023-24 academic year. (Representative image. Express photo)

DU Admissions: The University of Delhi will conduct all the admissions on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the next academic year, the varsity’s executive council today announced. The official notice is now available at the DU website — admission.uod.ac.in.

Read | How CUET changed admission process in 2022

The decision, which was earlier notified through different mediums, has now been communicated by the varsity through an official notice on the website. “The Executive Council of the University of Delhi at its meeting held on 8th December 2022 resolved with effect from the Academic Session 2023-34, admissions, both at the Under-Graduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) level, including those under reserved category and minority quota will be carried out centrally, solely on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Score,” the official notice read.

Earlier, the varsity used to conduct its own entrance exam — Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) — for admissions into the post graduate courses. However, the entrance exam will be scrapped now, and will be replaced by CUET PG from the 2023-24 academic year.

The change in the admission pattern of postgraduate programmes was proposed by a 10-member committee formed to suggest a strategy for PG admissions from 2023-2024, according to a PTI report.